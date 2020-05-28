The team of . Verifies, the data verification service of the . Agency, has just announced its incorporation to the external Facebook fact-checking program formed by more than sixty organizations from all over the world.

Thus, the verification team of this Spanish news agency will join ., Maldita.es and Newtral with the mission of trying to reduce the spread of false information in Spain through this social network. A work that has been carried out since shortly before the elections of April 28, 2019.

The . Agency is ., Maldita.es and Newtral in the fight against disinformation in Spain

Like Newtral, Maldita.es and ., . Verifica belongs to the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), a network that promotes data verification and has launched various initiatives such as a chatbot against hoaxes on WhatsApp.

A disinformation alert system, not news deletion

In recent months, Facebook has been repeatedly accused of censoring information through third-party verifications on its main social network or on WhatsApp. And no, no one can censor WhatsApp content and, on Facebook, it will become less visible and will warn us that it is disinformation through notices if we want to share certain links.

The process, as the . Agency explains in its announcement, part of the users. These alert Facebook to possible publications with false information and the platform, in turn, informs the verifiers with which it collaborates. These decide if they analyze the content based on its dissemination and the impact it is having on the public debate.

Deletion of publications does not apply to disinformation, only to content that violates the conditions of use of Facebook

However, the verifiers of the external Facebook fact-checking program can detect false information ex officio qualifying its reliability based on the result of the verification of the facts that have been done. If a post is finally marked as “false” by the verifiers, it is less visible and adds warnings as we have counted.

