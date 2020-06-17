The actress of the soap opera “Pasión de Gavilanes”, Danna García, said through a live broadcast that after having tested positive for the Covid-19 three times she has left many sequels in her body.

It was on March 17, after a trip to Spain, which was diagnosed for the first time, then on April 20 they did the test and it came back positive. The third and last time he confirmed having Covid-19 was on May 13, that is, a month and three days ago.

Also read: Actress Danna García tests Covid-19 for the third time

“The side effects of what I have had have been devastating for me, in the sense that many things have happened at the health level, at the physical level that I am trying to cope …”, he expressed in the transmission.

On Twitter, he thanked everyone for their messages and said that for now, he feels “very good, healthy and grateful despite his results.”

Thanks for all your messages 🤍. I feel great, healthy, and grateful despite my results. My heart goes out to all the families who struggle with this. Lots of strength 💝✨🙌🏼🙏🏼🌟 – Danna Garcia (@DannaGarcia) May 18, 2020

She decided to tell what are the sequels that she has presented after having tested negative for the coronavirus, but she clarified that this does not mean that all people will experience the same symptoms.

It may interest you: The tears of Danna García (positive three times for Covid-19) when remembering her son, after more than two months of not seeing him

«We are talking about hair loss, fluid retention, you feel anything a thousand times more, it hurts even a rose, weight gain, the respiratory issue, from time to time I feel that I am short of breath, extreme dryness in everything the body and inflammations at the cellular level, “said the Colombian actress, adding that the latter symptom should be more careful with the liver and kidneys,” especially because many medicines are taken. “

One fact he shared during the broadcast is that he has “a history complicated by the issue of dengue,” so his defenses were low.

When a user asked if she was afraid at any time, she said that she does and still does. “I was saying to my husband the other day that I want to live,” she said, unable to hold back her tears.

Also read: “You are an example of courage, tenacity and love for life.” The messages of support for the beauty queen that pointed her left foot

“I think life goes on and those who are healthy and have not been given have to think that taking precautions will not give them, and those of us who have already been through this must know that we are going to get ahead,” García concluded.