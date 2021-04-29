The aftermath of those who passed the coronavirus at home continue to war months later

04/29/2021 at 10:22 AM CEST

A new study that has just been published in the journal Nature ensures that people who have passed the coronavirus at home, without problems and even asymptomatically, eventually end up experiencing a substantial loss of health that affects not only the lungs.

They are sequelae that apparently until now can last many months, become chronic diseases and even increase the danger of death.

The investigation It is the largest carried out so far and analyzes the medical records of no less than 73,000 people of the United States whose coronavirus infections, between March and November, did not require hospitalization.

The results say that between one and six months after becoming infected, these patients had a 20% more likely to need outpatient medical care and a risk of death up to 60% higher than those who did not pass the virus.

All kinds of symptoms

And it is not just lung or respiratory conditions, which would be relatively likely. We are talking about ailments that affect virtually any organ or part of the body.

From neurological problems to cardiovascular or gastrointestinal. And there is also an increased risk of mental health problems such as anxiety and sleep disorders.

In short, a wide range of long-term medical problems that these people have never suffered before.

There are so many new ailments in these people that one of the study’s authors, Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, chief of the research and development service for the VA St. Louis Health Care System, stated: “We have found everything”.

And novelties in the lives of patients, such as diabetes, kidney disease and some heart problems, have all the earmarks that they will be chronic and will force them to be treated for the rest of their lives.

Why don’t the virus’s aftermath go away?

There are patients with respiratory problems, others with continuous headaches, permanent fatigue, stomach ailments, difficulties concentrating & mldr;

«We see that somehow the consequences of the virus are not gone, but we do not understand what the underlying cause may be. We do not know why it is or if it will last, because we did not find identifiable responses among those affected “.

Of course, when drawing conclusions, it is necessary to make a reservation with respect to the sample with which the study has been carried out. And it is to take into account that It was a group with the majority of men, a mean age of 61 years and a higher proportion of white patients.

But the conclusions do not fool anyone. And as the head of infectious diseases at Brown University said, “We have hundreds of thousands of people with an unrecognized syndrome that can affect every organ system in the body and we are trying to learn about it.”

Increase in patients

The first conclusion of this study is that “The healthcare system is not made to deal with something like this”.

And it is that, for now, visits to outpatient clinics of those who suffered the Covid without major complications is one and a half times higher than that of the general of people. And that is already an important problem, because there are millions of people who are and will be in need of going to the health system.

In addition, the vast majority have to go from the primary care doctor to the specialist, because the symptoms do not subside easily. And at least some of the ones that were never hospitalized experienced virtually all categories of symptomsfrom chest pain to shortness of breath, diabetes, and muscle weakness.

Researchers have identified sequelae in the respiratory system and several others, including neurocognitive and nervous system disorders, mental health disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, malaise, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.

And in response to all of this, research has also found increased use of various therapies and medications including pain relievers (opioids and non-opioids), antidepressants, anxiolytics, antihypertensives, and oral hypoglycemic agents.

As one of the study authors says: “What we will face in the coming years, perhaps even decades, is the long-term health effect of the pandemic of people. And we must know what awaits us.

“If the coronavirus caught us off guard, let the same not happen to us with Covid in the long term, which affects many millions of people.”