The ‘After’ saga expands with a prequel and another sequel

The ‘After’ saga is set to expand beyond the Anna Todd novels. Although we will soon see the next installment, ‘After. Lost souls’, and there is still ‘After: Infinite love’, based on the last of the novels and shot at the same time as the third installment, The franchise has announced two more films: a prequel and a sequel.

As reported by Deadline, the prequel will focus on a teenage Hardin living his first love. The sequel will star Emery and Auden, Tessa and Hardin’s children, and their cousin Addy.. In this installment we will see how this “new generation” tries not to repeat the mistakes of their parents.

The two films will be directed by Castille Landon, who has already directed ‘After: Lost Souls’ and ‘After: Infinite Love’. The two films will be shot at the same time this fall. At the moment it has not been announced who will play the (younger) Hardin or his offspring.

Success in Spain

In Spain, the ‘After’ saga is having quite a good reception among the public. The first two films achieved number one at the box office when they were released, and the second specifically achieved a not inconsiderable box office opening in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 400,000 spectators came to a cinema to meet again with Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford. Both movies are available in streaming on Amazon Prime Video. ‘After: Lost Souls’, the next film that will hit theaters, does not yet have a release date but will do so this year. In it we will see how the reunion with her father turns Tessa’s life upside down.