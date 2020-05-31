Alejandro Alegría

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. twenty-one

The National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) reported that the losses reported during February and March in the Retirement Fund Administrators (Afore) have been reversed, since in April and May they accumulate capital gains of 117 thousand 358 million pesos.

In the fifth month of the year, he noted, the Afore showed an increase of 103 thousand 005 million pesos, which were the result of the increase in the valuation of net assets.

He explained that at the end of May, Siefore’s net assets rose 128 thousand 371 million pesos compared to the previous month.

The regulatory body said in a statement that the Covid-19 pandemic represents the biggest challenge the global financial system has experienced since the 2008-2009 crisis, a situation to which Mexico is no stranger.

He recalled that the volatility generated by the pandemic and the increased perception of risk by investors caused an unprecedented drop in the value of assets, that is, losses were recorded since the end of February and during March.

The investments made by the Afore, he continued, are long-term, so the losses are temporary and are reversed when volatility in the financial markets diminishes.

The pandemic, he pointed out, constitutes an unprecedented macroeconomic shock, which has led the world economy to a recession, the magnitude and duration of which are still uncertain, an unprecedented situation on an international scale.

The losses in the Afore have been reversed and the favorable trend is expected to continue, Consar added.

However, he warned, the negative effects that the Covid-19 will have in the coming months on the economic activity of the country, employment and the speed with which the reactivation will begin are still to be seen, so he recommended to the workers not to change from Afore.

Since the creation of the Retirement Savings System, in July 1997, until last April, the historical yield has been 11.01 percent in nominal terms and 5.27 above inflation.

