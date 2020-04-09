The Federal Administration of Public Revenue (AFIP) extended for two months the payment of employer contributions that were due in April. The measure reaches 56% of Argentine companies, which employ more than 3.5 million workers.

The benefit is available to those firms included in the list of activities defined by the Head of Cabinet of Ministers within the Emergency Assistance Program for Work and Production (ATP).

The only requirement to access this extension that must be met by those who are included in this list of activities will be to have registered on the website of the collecting agency.

Companies will be able to enroll in the ATP through the web service enabled by the agency between April 9 and 15.

Meanwhile, the postponement for two months of the payment of employer contributions to the Argentine Integrated Social Security System (SIPA) that were due in April will be automatically informed to companies once they have enrolled in the ATP.

Deferred payments must be made in June according to the schedule established by the agency in General Resolution 4693 that was published in the Official Gazette.

As indicated by the collecting entity that conducts Mercedes Marcó del Pont, the measure is complementary to the reduction or postponement of up to 95% of the payment of employer contributions to SIPA provided in the ATP.

How and when to register with ATP

Between April 9 and 15, both inclusive, companies will be able to access the web service enabled by the agency to enroll in the benefits and tools program created by the national government.

The measures aim to cushion the economic impact of social isolation, preventive and compulsory, affirmed from AFIP.

The agency ordered that employers must provide the economic information related to their activities that is requested. The data is necessary to access the different benefits contemplated in the ATP.

Likewise, the AFIP decided to extend the term for filing the April affidavit corresponding to social security by three days (Form 931). Companies, both the beneficiaries of the postponement and those who do not have access to this mechanism, will thus have until April 16 to make their payments.

– Postponement or reduction of up to 95% of the payment of employer contributions to the Argentine Integrated Social Security System.

– Compensatory Allocation to Salary, for all workers in companies with up to 100 employees. For employers of up to 25 workers: 100% of the net salary, with a maximum value of a valid Minimum Living and Mobile Wage (SMVM), that is, $ 16,875. For employers of 26 to 60 workers: 100% of net salary, with a maximum value of up to 75% of the SMVM. And for firms with between 61 and 100 workers: 100% of the net salary, with a maximum value of up to 50% of the current SMVM.

– REPRO. Emergency Health Assistance for workers in dependence on the private sector on employers over 100 workers. The benefit per worker will have a minimum of $ 6,000 and a maximum of 10,000 pesos.

– Comprehensive unemployment benefits system. Workers who meet the requirements set forth in laws 24,013 and 25,371 will receive an economic unemployment benefit in accordance with the considerations stipulated in article 11 of this decree. What this article establishes is that, during the period defined by the Chief of Staff, the amounts of economic unemployment benefits will rise to a minimum of $ 6,000 and a maximum of $ 10,000 pesos. Until now, the values ​​ranged from 3,000 to 6,000 pesos, so they double.