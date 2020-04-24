The AFE has contacted the Ministry of Health and with him CSD by means of two briefs to convey the concerns that the players have about whether the clubs can do the coronavirus once they get back to work. This request was already made on April 22 and this time they ask the following question: “Can you tell us if the clubs are authorized to carry out tests before returning to the activity at this time?”

“Our association underlines in its writings that the footballers are fully committed to our society, and therefore asks a simple question to the Ministry and the CSD: ‘Can you tell us if the clubs are authorized to test before returning to the activity at this time?’. And if so, ‘can you tell us the authorizations for this purpose? ‘” The AFE statement said.

In the letters sent to the two institutions, the union has reiterated its “concern” about the situation. «AFE rejects, in this sense of responsibility with our society, any kind of stigmatization when the matter in question affects public health, remembering that other championships and competitions of other football categories, of both sexes, which are not spoken about and are also affected, are also affected, ”he recalled.

In addition, he recalled that the footballers, in the meetings they have held, have assured them that they consider that “There are other groups that need more than them to carry out tests and access other medical equipment at this time”.

Thus, it appeals to the provisions of the Royal Decree of the state of alarm, which points out that the competent authorities must determine “the best distribution in the territory of all technical and personal means” and that it states that “the performance of diagnostic tests is limited to those cases in which there is a prior prescription by a physician and conform to criteria established by the competent health authority. “

«According to the regulations, in relation to the state of alarm, from AFE the administration is asked to rule on legal certainty for those affected in this case. Due to the sense of co-responsibility that soccer players have always expressed in a matter of which they are aware, it produces controversy in a society whose pandemic has caused thousands of victims. Public health is not a matter of some, nor of others, but of the whole society“He stressed.

«As workers, the soccer players they will comply with the prescriptions that from occupational risks are indicated to them by the clubs. And from AFE it is absolutely necessary that the Government clarify this issue of the tests, “he concluded.