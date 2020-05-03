The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) inquired this Saturday in a letter sent this Saturday to the Higher Sports Council whether the ‘Basic protocol of action for the return to training and the resumption of federated and professional competitions’ presented by the CSD account with the approval of the Ministry of Health.

“This for our association is a fundamental question since we understand that, once the state of alarm has been decreed, it is exclusively the Ministry of Health who must give a letter of nature to this type of documents & rdquor;AFE said in a statement.

In this sense, the footballers union regretted that despite being part of the working group and having requested it “The content of the document sent to Health & rdquor; as claimed in the meeting held on April 30.

In fact, the AFE stated in its statement that they received the protocol this Saturday at 1:15 p.m. “With a deadline to make observations until 2.30 pm & rdquor ;.

However, the union carried out a series of “Observations & rdquor; To the text, among which stand out, that given the possibility of possible contagions, all the measures taken in the event of a positive result “are not subject to the decision of LaLiga, or the RFEF, or even the CSD & rdquor;

“We understand that it must be the Ministry of Health that must act, because we are in the midst of a pandemic and a serious public health problem & rdquor ;, AFE pointed out.

Likewise, the union demanded that the coordination and supervision mechanisms be specified regarding possible breaches of this protocol.

“From AFE we understand, as it is a labor issue, that a direct line of dialogue should be opened and that protocol monitoring should be done from the Labor Inspectorate, as it is an issue of occupational health, in addition to public health & rdquor ;.

The union also requested that the “Professional specialist in COVID-19 together with the doctor who will carry out this supervisory work. And that we be transferred for the knowledge of the footballers about the figure of this professional & rdquor ;.

The AFE also claimed in relation to preventive measures in training places that “this section is clear the requirement to have an occupational risk plan according to the instructions that the Ministry of Health has made and designated in relation to what is stipulated in the current legislation on occupational risks & rdquor ;.

“Within this plan, all the individual and collective measures must be included, as well as the actions to be carried out when contagion occurs and notifications to the health authorities. And all this must be delivered to the footballers within the framework of this incorporation to the training venues & rdquor;

About the phase of “medium training & rdquor; AFE does not “understand & rdquor; than in training places “Spaces outside the hospital or family environment are enabled, and quarantine in remote places, once you can no longer train, because in addition to stigmatizing athletes, it is not clear in what space, what rights and under what circumstances a person will remain in quarantine, without mediating the rights they have as a patient& rdquor ;.

Likewise, the union assures that the protocol “does not specify or clarify anything regarding whether it has once tested positive, and as a precaution, as a precedent has already occurred in our sport, it will mean that the entire team is quarantined. Or, conversely, if detected, the player is isolated and communicates? Or is it understood that this is solved with daily tests to the rest of the classmates? Do not quarantine? We want to remember that we are dealing with a public health issue & rdquor ;.

The AFE assures in its note regarding the pre-competition period for which concentrations are advised, that these may be “Unconstitutional & rdquor;

“There is a minimum talk of three to four weeks. This may be unconstitutional, since it is limiting rights, in addition to depriving days with families, based on the assumption that prevention does not fit in a system of liberties. It is not understood that it is such a long period of time, once the previous phases have been overcome, and taking into account that it may affect the integrity of the athlete’s health. And to your rights as a worker, if it is done with coercive measures & rdquor;

Finally, the AFE insisted that “There cannot be less than 72 hours of rest between matchesor, respecting the medical criteria that will be verified and asked that the weather conditions be taken into account.

.