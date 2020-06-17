The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) confirmed that today it has received a request for the convening of an extraordinary assembly by the members of its board of directors Javier Oliva and Sergio Piña, through “documentation that was not duly notarized by the notary”.

The union pointed out in a statement that “likewise, a notarized request has been received where the statements of Mr. Javier Oliva González and Mr. Sergio Piña Cousillas are collected only and exclusively.”

“In the morning of today, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, a document has been received at the headquarters of AFE, by Mr. Javier Oliva González and Mr. Sergio Piña Cousillas, in relation to a request for the Call for Assembly Extraordinary, article 15.5 of our Bylaws. Said documentation was not duly notarized by Mr. Notary, “he indicated.

He also added that “Mr. Notary has not verified the identity of the persons incorporated in the documents delivered by Mr. Javier Oliva González and Mr. Sergio Piña Cousillas, nor their validity.”

“Over the next few days, the AFE general secretary will proceed, in accordance with our Bylaws, to verify and validate, if applicable, the documentation attached by these people.”

After the last meeting of the AFE board of directors on May 15, the directors Jesús Barbadilla “Jesule”, Xavi Oliva, Sergio Piña and Armando Lozano announced their intention to present a motion of censure against Aganzo for lack of confidence and after the referral of a letter from an employee to the board in which he accused the president of bribery.

The previous attempt to present a motion of censure at the end of last August did not succeed, since the signatures presented by the critical platform to call an extraordinary assembly did not reach the 10% required in the statutes.

Yesterday the #AFEUnidos movement announced that today it was going to present at the AFE headquarters more than 1,700 union affiliated firms that demand the immediate calling of elections.