The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) has opened the term to present complaints for the amounts pending payment by the clubs Second Division B. All footballers who want to report to the AFE Mixed Commission – Second Division B have the following two deadlines to submit the necessary documentation:

05/21/2020 at 15:42

CEST

First installment: On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, the information necessary to submit the claim for those amounts due and overdue as of May 31, 2020 must be at AFE. At the time of sending the complaint, the players must include both the amounts due until that day. , such as those pending to expire until May 31, 2020.

Second term: On Wednesday June 24, 2020, the necessary documentation must be at AFE to submit the claim for those amounts whose payment due occurs throughout the month of June. At the time of sending the complaint, both the amounts due until that day and those pending due until June 30, 2020 must be included.

It is very important, for the purposes of obtaining payment guarantees in the event of non-payment by the club, that the players report within their corresponding deadlines, but that they never leave the complaints to file in the first term for the second term, with the exception of the maturities of the month of June, since they may be considered untimely.

The form for making claims is available at AFE Intranet.

Soccer players who want to report to the Mixed Commission AFE – Third Division the amounts due and past due as of May 31, 2020 must follow the instructions provided in Circular 2/2020, providing the necessary information to file the claim before Friday, May 29 2020.

Women’s Football

further Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE) It has also opened the deadline for filing complaints for the amounts pending payment by the First Iberdrola and Reto Iberdrola clubs.

Soccer players who want to report the amounts due for the 2019/2020 season to this Mixed Commission must do so following the instructions provided in Circular 3/2020, providing the necessary information to submit the claim before June 3, 2020.

The complaint must include both the amounts due until that day, and those pending due until May 31, 2020 if it is expected that they will not be paid.

