The Spanish Footballers Association is not ready for football to return until the coronavirus pandemic is completely neutralized. The position of David Aganzo and his union is being considered by various affected organizations as radical and unjustified. “We are afraid,” said the Eibar players in a measured statement to try to avoid returning to practice.

From the Higher Sports Council they assure that they have put the safest health framework possible and even they are in disposition to put safer measures if someone proposed it. The problem, however, stems from the fact that many players –some heavyweights– they don’t want to play again and they have a lawyer, the controversial María José López, that you don’t need gasoline to light the fire anymore. The Women’s Agreement signed this year made it known to the sports public and for many it has become a bone. The allegations sent to the CSD by the new protocol are only the beginning of this conflict.

Players, in addition to the health issue, see absurd having to do a preseason for a month of competition and remain without rest until beyond the summer of 2021. They also flatly reject the concentration of games in a place as the NBA will. They are not making it easy and the AFE lacks hierarchy of command.

Aganzo has once again shown his seams by delegating the public image to his Secretary General, Diego Rivas, and in the aforementioned lawyer in this war. At the beginning of the whole crisis, his position He was totally submissive to the League, personally attending some meetings with Thebes that weakened his representatives.

Not surprisingly, the president of the soccer union has not stopped lurching during the crisis starting by committing to play every 48 hours and then having to rectify every 72. Now the footballers are putting him in his place by refusing to play and he has had to back down his position to the point of almost denying the return of professional football.

In the midst of all this crisis, the breeding ground created by the Viana Pacts also emerges. Aganzo was not there and was angry about it. CSD, League and Federation decided to row – with their differences – in the same direction and now they have found themselves face down with footballers put stones on the road at the risk of society falling on them while they have to return to their jobs.

Non-professional football awaits

If the situation in professional soccer is already delicate due to the refusal of many soccer players to return, the situation in non-professional categories such as Second B, Third, Women’s Soccer and Futsal is much more dramatic.

In these categories they do not have tests to know if the players are infected or not and of course the economy of clubs and athletes is much more precarious because many alternate this practice with other jobs.

Portugal, without going any further, today announced the suspension of the season in all its non-professional categories. In the Federation they are waiting for a CSD decision, although they believe that the first thing is to solve the problem of professional football.