The AFE denounces the situation of Almagro

05/05/2021 at 8:13 PM CEST

The Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) denounced, through a statement, the “serious situation” that the footballers of the first team of the Almagro, of the Third Division.

The AFE states that the leaders of the La Mancha club have violated the rights of footballers by systematically failing to comply with their payment obligations, neglect the medical care of the players, as well as use athletes for functions that exceed the conditions stipulated in their contracts, such as “controlling public access to the stadium, taking the temperature of its attendees or validating tickets.”

“The Association of Spanish Footballers will continue working to defend the labor rights of our colleagues. For this reason, from AFE we require the club’s leaders to immediately put an end to this treatment that seriously undermines the rights of footballers. Otherwise , we will undertake the appropriate legal / federative actions in defense of the interests of our colleagues “, the organization points out.