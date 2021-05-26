The AFE Assembly supports the management of Aganzo by a large majority

05/25/2021 at 10:32 PM CEST

The Assembly of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) held this Tuesday in Madrid approved with 99.5 percent of the votes the management of the president, David Aganzo, and his board of directors during the 2020 financial year.

Among the various points approved, as reported by the AFE itself through a press release, are the memory of the association’s activities, as well as the annual accounts for the year 2020 and the budget for the year 2021.

Likewise, the assembly, to which Gaizka Toquero, Aganzo’s rival in the AFE presidential elections, did not attend held last April, approved, in this case with 99 percent of votes, the “study and approval, if applicable, of the modification of the Association Statutes & rdquor ;.

In his address to the assembly members, David Aganzo assured that “the independence of the AFE is not negotiated & rdquor ;. “We do not owe anything to anyone and therefore the independence of the AFE is not negotiated,” said Aganzo,

The president of the AFE advocated during his speech for the “seamless & rdquor; to achieve “everything” that footballers propose. “The only way to ensure that our rights are respected is by being united. Without fissures, we will achieve everything we propose & rdquor ;, assured the president of the AFE.

Aganzo, who did not hide his “pride & rdquor; for presiding over a new board of directors “which will be fundamental to give a new air and impetus to the & rdquor; association, he recalled that” as soon as he takes office & rdquor; met with the RFEF, CSD, political parties and unions “to defend the interests of thousands of footballers & rdquor ;.

Finally, the president of the AFE assured that the association “continues to be very involved in the new Sports Law and the modification of Royal Decree 1.006 & rdquor ;.