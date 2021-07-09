The AFA makes 2,100 tickets available for the final of the Copa América

07/09/2021 at 10:23 PM CEST

.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) made available the 2,100 “protocol accreditations” quota for Argentines residing in Brazil who want to witness the final of the Copa América, in which Brazil and Argentina will contest the title this Saturday, the AFA announced this Friday on its official Twitter account.

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, confirmed today at a press conference that he accepted the request of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) for the public to enter the Maracana stadium, due to the notorious reduction in cases and deaths from covid-19 in the city.

Of course, access will be limited to 10% of the total capacity, so the final will be attended by about 7,200 people, of which around 2,000 will be Argentines residing in Brazil.

According to a statement from the AFA, the president of the organization, Claudio Tapia, took the steps to deliver to Argentine residents in Brazil, as well as footballers, coaches and members of technical bodies, the “quota of protocol accreditations received by Conmebol , which are established within the regulations of the Copa América “.

In this sense, the AFA, in conjunction with the Argentine ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, will deliver the 2,100 accreditations “according to the corresponding list of Argentines,” who must comply “strictly” with all health and safety protocols. deliver a negative PCR test to withdraw your entry at the Argentine Consulate in Rio de Janeiro.

NO CONTAGES IN THE SELECTION

The AFA also confirmed this Friday on its Twitter profile that lThe PCR tests carried out on the delegation of the Argentine team “yielded negative results in their entirety”.The match between Brazil, current champion, host and favorite, and Argentina, which grew in the last games guided by Lionel Messi, will be the first final of the two historical South American rivals, since the final of the Copa América in 2007 when Brazil prevailed. by 3-0.