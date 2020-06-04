FBL-WC-2018-ARG-TRAINING | JUAN MABROMATA / .

#Bookbooks | Through the Official Gazette issued by AFA, the transfer period of players in all categories of Argentine soccer was established. . ? The pass market will be launched from July 7 and will run until September 28. pic.twitter.com/0GXkdzNddq

?? #AFA confirmed in today’s bulletin that the pass market will be from July 1 but did not announce anything about the closing date. Regarding international transfers, they will take place in two batches, from 07/07 to 09/28, and from 01/20 to 02/19 of February 2021. pic.twitter.com/tiFdejji98

– Facundo Macia (@ FacuMacia1) May 30, 2020