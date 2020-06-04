FBL-WC-2018-ARG-TRAINING | JUAN MABROMATA / .
Although there is no estimated date for the return of the Argentine soccer, which was stopped like most by the coronavirus pandemic, reality indicates that hundreds of contracts of football players professionals will expire on June 30, so many clubs will be left with dismantled rosters.
It is because of this that the Argentine Football Association (AFA), chaired by Claudio Tapia, Officialized the opening date of the pass market so that the clubs can make transfers, even if there is no competition in sight.
From 1st of July it will be possible to incorporate and transfer it, while the international operations will open six days later and they will finish the September 28.
In addition, AFA reported that for the season 2021 the opening day of the TMS will be January 20, and It will last almost a month, until February 19.
Leave players free of action or extend their links until December? Try to incorporate thinking about returning to the activity or gambling putting all the kids in the club?
There are many questions that the leaders of the clubs ask themselves day after day, without a concrete answer due to the uncertainty that reigns based on the return to activity. To be continue…