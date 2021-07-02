The AFA honored Messi and Kun for their match records with Argentina

07/02/2021 at 11:50 AM CEST

Lionel Messi and Kun Aguero are living a very special moment in the Copa América. And they broke marks that made them legends of the national team. That is why the AFA decided to honor them with a very special gift.

The ‘Ten’ broke a new record in the match played against Bolivia for the Copa América: he became the footballer who played the most matches with the Argentina team shirt in the history of the national team: 148 in total. And the Kun Aguero entered the select group of footballers with 100 games in the national team. Three days later, a special tribute came from the Argentine Football Association.

Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia, president of the governing body of soccer in that country, went this Thursday to the concentration of the ‘Albiceleste’ in Ezeiza and He handed over a framed T-shirt to ‘Leo’, with the number 148. Also, to Sergio Agüero also gave him the detail, with the 100, because of the hundred of meetings in the selection.

“Recognition for Leo Messi and Sergio Agüero for the matches reached with the ‘Albiceleste’. Congratulations to both, cracks!”, Was read in a publication of the selection on Twitter, accompanied by photographs of the two figures, which will surely be in this Saturday’s clash against Ecuador, for the quarterfinals of the Copa América.