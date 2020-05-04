The Spanish Association of Soccer Team Doctors (AEMEF), at the gates of the previous mandatory questions established in the ‘basic protocol of action for the return to training and the restart of federated and professional competitions’, he asked the Higher Sports Council (CSD) a series of clarifications.

The group of doctors indicates that after verifying that said document “challenges the responsibility” of the medical services of the clubs “for their monitoring and compliance”, requires “specific indications about the possibility of requesting preventive tests, in relation to the power to prescribe tests (tests) granted to the medical managers of football entities, in principle subject to the Ministerial Order of the Ministry of Health of April 13, 2020 “.

Likewise, the AEMEF specifies that it shares the request made by the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), and that it also asks about the need to make available to the club’s medical services “one or more specialists in infectious diseases (specialists in COVID-19) so that, in the event that it is required by them, they carry out advisory tasks during the execution of the different phases of the protocol. “

This body also indicates that “it requested the National Professional Soccer League (LNFP), prior to the publication of the aforementioned protocol, the designation of a direct contact with the person designated by the aforementioned entity in order to communicate any doubts that may arise during the application of the rules established in the protocols back to training and the restart of federated and professional competitions referred to the medical services of the clubs. “

In addition it specifies that recommended to LaLiga “to communicate to the players the content of the informative dossier in which the conditions of the return to the activity are specified, in order to include it in the activities related to the prevention of occupational risks in the development of its activity and, in the same way, to the prevention societies of the clubs, responsible for the preventive actions in them “.

Aim that He has reiterated in conversations held with the LaLiga, AFE, RFEF and CSD working committees, “the priority of protecting the health of soccer players, as well as the need to provide certainty to the professional work of the SSMM of the clubs during each and every one of the phases designed for the return to sports activity “.

This week the first steps must be taken to return to training and a hypothetical resumption of competition. First of all, the facilities of the different clubs should be inspected after carrying out the complete disinfection of the same and the rest of the essential measures, later carrying out the tests on the players, the technical staff and the club personnel who have direct contact with the teams and probably from on the 8th, the return to individual training.

