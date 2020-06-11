The president of the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), José María Roldán, wanted to remove iron this Thursday from the mistakes made by the Public Employment Service (SEPE) that have led financial institutions to anticipate wrong money to their clients putting them in front of the situation of having to claim it and affirmed that “the normal thing is to speak it and solve it”.

“When we talk about such massive operations, it is normal that there are errors and incidents (…) The normal thing is to speak it and solve it in dialogue with the Administration”, Defended Roldán during the press conference after the AEB General Assembly. “My position is to remove iron,” he added and bet on not getting tantrums.

“We are not worried about the volume of the same nor are we surprised and nor, of course, we are thinking of leaving these programs due to incidents“He assured, trying to normalize the problem generated by” administrative computing “mechanisms.

Faced with the unease created between some entities and the supposed threat of rethinking collaboration, Roldán denied that this is the position of the AEB and its banks. “We are not going to plant this topic at all. That is not the attitude, the attitude is to work and try to solve“He added.

The public body SEPE sent files with judgments to financial institutions on the amounts to be advanced for benefits linked to the Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE), causing have anticipated an income that did not correspond and now they must claim their beneficiaries

According to the AEB president, have been “more specific than general” failures and guaranteed that the banks of the association have not transferred “any concern”, while downplaying the economic impact, claiming to be unaware of the amount of the problem. “Not having the figure in your head means that it is not material,” he added.