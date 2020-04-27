© Readings

Alexia and Alba Carrillo collage

It has become the story of the quarantine and it seems that the love triangle controversy between Marta López, Alfonso Merlos and Alexia Rivas You still have a page to write. The ‘Socialité’ reporter responded to the accusations made by López and reiterated over and over that neither she nor Merlos had done “nothing wrong” Because, according to her, the relationship between the couple was broken.

The magnitude of the controversy has caused the investigation of Alexia’s past and some names that have been part of the journalist’s past love come to light. Apparently, the young woman would have several things in common with Alba Carrillo and so they made the model see this Sunday in ‘Viva la vida’. As revealed in the program presented by Emma García, the reporter would have had an affair with a footballer, nothing more and nothing less than Courtois, with whom Carrillo starred in a fleeting relationship in 2019.

© Readings

Alba Carrillo Live life

The information did not stop there and Alba herself narrated how in late 2017 Alexia had contacted her: “He wrote to me because he was with my brother-in-law, Feli’s brother, and he told me that he had had a very bad time with the family and that he identified with me and advised him”, confessed making reference to the deception that Alba herself had to live on the part of her husband.

Since Alexia had once again fallen into the arms of a man whose loyalty is being questioned, the woman from Madrid affirmed her ‘bad eye’ with men: “Alexia, daughter, are you going to screw up again? You are with someone else who you know is unfaithful.” Despite the infinity of information that is made public daily, the reporter is clear who she is going to believe and, for now, it is her partner.