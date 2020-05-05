A teacher of the University of Stanford, also epidemiologist and mathematician, argued that “To think that quarantine will save the world is immature.”

“It worked in some cases, in most it had no effect and was very harmful to others”Explains in an interview in The Wall Street Journal, John P.A. Ioannidis professor at the Stanford School of Medicine.

“Quarantine is not the right medicine”, maintains the 54-year-old epidemiologist. It is among the 100 most cited scientists in the world, for being a qualified source.

However, he disagrees and raised his voice to discuss the consequences of the decisions made in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is being listened to because it is a respected source in science; despite differing from his colleagues.

“School closings, for example, can reduce transmission rates. But tthey can also be counterproductive if children socialize anyway, if school closure leads children to spend more time with susceptible elderly family members, if children at home disrupt their parents’ ability to work, and more. School closings can also decrease the chances of developing herd immunity in an age group that is saved from serious disease“He asserts.

“Quarantining the world will have tremendous social and economic consequences and it is totally irrational. It is as if an elephant is attacked by a cat: the frustrated elephant, trying to avoid the cat, jumps off a cliff and dies.

He characterized the pandemic as “the perfect Storm”. He foresees that it will have urgent, spectacular and apocalyptic results because “apparently, we like to exaggerate on many fronts ”, he explains in an ironic tone. “The common denominator is we exaggerate very early”, asserts.

“We need data. Data really, data reliable and true. We need data how many people were infected, how many active cases are there at the moment, how many beds do we need and how has it changed, ”he stresses.

Information is key and it’s something that John P.A. Ionnidis criticizes the Donald Trump administration. “The absence of data, the reasoning of ‘preparing for the worst’ leads to extreme measures of social distancing and blockades”, stands out.

“If we want to jump into the void, we need data that informs us of the rational of the facts. If we have data, we are going to land safely ”, concludes one of his articles.

Governments must answer questions with information to solve current problems.