The Advertising Association of Rosario Agencies reports that the Argentine Advertising Association (AAP), the Argentine Chamber of Media Agencies (CAAM) and the Argentine Chamber of Advertisers (CAA) submitted a petition to the Ministry of Productive Development and other government authorities , with the aim of bringing proposals to alleviate the effects of the economic and health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Investment in advertising communication not only is it a key component in the design of any marketing strategy, but it is also a basic agent in the productive development of a country, with a fundamental impact on the economy.

That is why, as representatives of advertising agencies, media agencies and advertisers across the country, the three institutions came together to present a proposal for the implementation of tax incentives for companies that advertise during this period and the remaining months of 2020.

The mechanics suggested by the references at this time is to obtain an easily implemented tax credit certificate that can be used in earnings, VAT or social security for an amount equivalent to what is invested. Through this mechanism, the positive impact will have a multiplier effect on the different sectors of the production chain.

From the industry they consider that sustaining investment in advertising will help relaunch consumption, encourage activity, maintain jobs and give sustainability to the media. For this reason, they believe that these incentives will be essential for the maintenance of advertising activity and the consequent multiplier effect on the consumer economy.

Meanwhile, the activity continues to collaborate on a day-to-day basis so that the population remains safe, fully complying with the quarantine regulations through telework systems and remote customer service.

