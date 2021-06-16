The advertising industry accused of a huge data breach

06/16/2021 at 10:36 AM CEST

SPORT.es

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties is suing a branch of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) and others for what he describes as “the world’s largest data breach.” The New York-based IAB Tech Lab focuses on industry standards in digital advertising.

IAB members include Facebook, Google, and Amazon. The case presented by Johnny Ryan focuses on data shared between advertising brokers and other companies, while advertising space is auctioned as a site loads. The IAB said it was the first time it had heard of the lawsuit, although the court documents are dated May 18.

“We are reviewing the allegations together with our legal advisers and will respond in due course, if appropriate,” a spokeswoman said. There is a debate about the volume of data collected on people to target digital ads, although this form of income is what currently maintains most of the free Internet services. We will have to wait and see what happens with the demand made. The BBC has published an extensive report on the subject due to its importance.