A few months ago, PLAYSIM and atelier mimina premiered on Steam an adorable rhythmic adventure titled Giraffe and Annika. This adventure was confirmed for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, although it did not have a release date or more news about it.

Today, not only has this question been answered, but a exclusive edition in physical format that will come to the West thanks to NIS America and will be available for both platforms.

The launch date for both platforms will be August 25 if you are from North America, August 28 if you live in Europe and finally on September 4 in Oceania. Although we must bear in mind that this could change depending on how the Covid-19 crisis unfolds.

The content of its physical edition will be as follows:

Physical copy of Giraffe and Annika for PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch Original soundtrack titled “Songs of Spica” Art book with a history of Annika’s adventures “Familiar Faces” patch set Collector’s box

If you live in North America, you can pre-order the game from the NISA online store. If you are from Europe, you will have to wait a little longer, since the official file has not yet been opened and it is not possible to make any purchase in the American store.

Magic and a unique style

Giraffe and Annika It is a quite accessible and relaxing rhythmic adventure in all its sections. Embodying Annika, a girl with cat ears, we will travel through colorful worlds to face enemies with wit and rhythm. All this while we try to fully recover those memories that remain blurred in our memory.

In addition to this, the game is narrated through hand-drawn sequences that are very reminiscent of a children’s story, a touch that gives it a lot of personality and gives us more than an adorable moment or to remember.

This capture comes from the PC version (Steam), although the artistic section will be the same on Nintendo Switch.

If for some reason you can’t wait for its release on Nintendo Switch, you must remember that is available on Steam. Although yes, at the moment in English and there is no news about a possible translation into Spanish, at least not yet.

