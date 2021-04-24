The “adventure” of Kiko Rivera with Jesús Calleja and away from Isabel Pantoja: “Nervous no, the following”

Kiko Rivera has put bound for nepal together with Jesús Calleja to record there a new program for the next season of Planeta Calleja.

This has been confirmed by the DJ and son of Isabel Pantoja on their social networks: “The starting gun for my best adventure, without a doubt. Nervous no, next thing!“, he assured this Friday from the platform of a train station.

Shortly after, Rivera showed on Instagram another image in which he posed with Jesús Calleja from Barajas airport, before boarding the first of the planes that would take him to Nepal.

“What do you think of my adventure? Jesús Calleja, we are going to enjoy it … For your teeth, don’t make me walk too much“, joked the DJ.” Time to disconnect and enjoy! I will inform you, “he added.

Through his Stories, Rivera has shared how his journey by plane has been, his arrival at the hotel in Kathmandu, as well as the moment in which they have done a PCR upon arrival.

“The one that Jesús Calleja is messing with me it is little “, he has assured in another of his Stories where he appears dressed in a traditional flower necklace speaking with the presenter.

Image shared by Kiko Rivera with Jesús Calleja in Nepal INSTAGRAM

The DJ has thus started his new adventure away from his mother, Isabel Pantoja, with whom he remains estranged. The tonadillera has left Cantora to also travel to Madrid, where she has started recording another project for television.

After her experience as a jury of Idol Kids, the singer returns to repeat in this facet for the Top Star program, a new Mediaset talent presented by Jesús Vázquez and where it will be with Risto Mejide and Danna Paola as a jury.