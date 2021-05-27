The adventure of a lifetime. Final trailer and poster for ‘Jungle Cruise’

Walt Disney Pictures has released the final trailer and poster for ‘Jungle cruise‘, the new film directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra that stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt along with Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti and dgar Ramrez (as the villain of the function).

Inspired by the famous Disneyland attraction, it is an exciting and fun adventure that runs through the Amazon and stars the unpredictable Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Lily travels from London to the Amazon jungle and hires Frank’s questionable services to guide her down the La Quila, his ramshackle but charming boat. Lily’s mission is to find an ancient tree with unprecedented healing powers that could change the future of medicine. In this pica quest, the strange couple must face all kinds of dangers and supernatural forces hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush tropical jungle. But as the secrets of the lost tree become known, Lily and Frank will face all kinds of difficulties. We will see how his destiny and also that of humanity hang by a thread.

John Davis and John Fox (of Davis Entertainment), Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia (of Seven Bucks Productions), and Beau Flynn (of Flynn Picture Co.) are the producers of this blockbuster written by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra and John Requa.

‘Jungle cruise‘will premiere worldwide on July 30, as will’ Cruella ‘tomorrow, simultaneously in theaters and Disney + through premium access (and at an additional cost).

