The advantages of eating colorful foods (with flavonoids)

Experts Recommend a Whole Grain Diet 0:49

. – Eating a plate full of colorful foods like strawberries and bell peppers, which include flavonoids, could slow cognitive decline, a new study found.

People who ate about 600 milligrams (0.02 ounces) of flavonoids per day had a 20% lower risk of cognitive decline than those who ate just 150 milligrams (0.005 ounces) per day, according to the study published Wednesday in the American Academy of Neurology. daily.

Tips for preparing a healthy meal 1:50

A 100-gram (3.5-ounce) serving of strawberries has about 180 milligrams (0.006 ounces) of flavonoids, while an apple has about 113 milligrams (0.003 ounces), according to the study.

Flavonoids are a series of compounds with strong antioxidant capabilities commonly found in many fruits and vegetables, said study author Dr. Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard’s TH Chan School of Public Health and professor. of Medicine at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Damage to “the blood supply to the brain is a major contributor to cognitive decline,” Willett said, adding that the anti-inflammatory properties of flavonoids help protect that blood supply, which in turn slows cognitive decline.

Cognitive decline can lead to diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s, he added.

The study spanned nearly a quarter century and had about 75,000 participants. The average age of the participants at the start of the study was 50, and they are now in their 70s and 80s, Willett said.

People’s brain functions start to decline in their 20s and 30s, but we usually don’t notice it until we hit 70, he said. Eating foods rich in flavonoids could make the downward slope less steep, he added.

After following the participants’ diets for 20 years, the researchers asked them to answer a questionnaire several times over a four-year period to determine cognitive decline, Willett said.

Mediterranean diet: prevents memory loss 1:05

The cognitive impairment of each person was calculated with six yes or no questions. The questions included “Do you have more trouble than usual remembering a short list of items, such as a shopping list?” and “Do you have trouble remembering things from one second to the next?”

Because the study took place over decades, the results are much more valid than other studies that were done over a couple of years, said Dr. Daniel Potts, a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and an assistant neurologist in the department. Department of Veterans Affairs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, who was not involved in the study.

“Cognitive decline is something that happens slowly, so when you evaluate it, you can better detect subtle changes over a long period of time,” he said.

How to eat more flavonoids

Willett said there is no specific amount of flavonoids that people should eat each day, and they should not be counted or measured.

Also, eating flavonoids only plays a small role in the possibility of slowing cognitive decline, he said. People should also lead a healthy lifestyle, he noted, which includes regular physical activity and not smoking.

The Mediterranean diet has been shown to be effective in preserving cognitive function, Potts said, and many of the foods included in such a diet are high in flavonoids.

The 5 most searched diets on Google in 2019 1:25

“Nutrition has a lot to do with our cognitive health, and the choices we make today regarding the things we consume have an important role to play later in life in protecting our brain,” he said.

Some fruits high in flavonoids include strawberries, blueberries and oranges, he said. Bell peppers and celery are some vegetables with high amounts of the compound, he added.