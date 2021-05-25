The advantages of an ‘Austrian backpack’ in the working life of Spanish workers

Shutterstock / Yuriy Seleznev ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/.LRaKL1MDkcgykU_aIM3rw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/86Du6ySlx1UNdihZQCyA1w–~B/aD02NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/34a7a7f27cb944ec6078fe5c02b32d74″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/.LRaKL1MDkcgykU_aIM3rw–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/86Du6ySlx1UNdihZQCyA1w–~B/aD02NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/34a7a7f27cb944ec6078fe5c02b32d74″/>

Each political option has its pros and cons. But there are cases where the drawbacks are so small that they seem almost irrelevant. This is the situation of the Austrian backpack, a workers’ compensation model based on individual capitalization accounts for mobility that seems tailor-made to initiate the transformation of the labor market that Spain needs.

Austria reformed its labor market in 2003 and, instead of the severance pay system paid by the company, like the one in Spain, it implemented a scheme in which each worker carries a virtual backpack with them throughout their working life. where you accumulate funds for an eventual dismissal or retirement.

The contracting company deposits each month in the worker’s backpack an amount equivalent to 1.53% of his gross salary. The money accumulates in this personalized fund until the moment the worker loses his job. In effect, it is a capitalization of funds in the face of an eventual loss of employment.

This is when the backpack can be accessed.

The benefits for the worker

The system, which has worked well in Austria and, with modifications, in some other countries, has advantages that can help Spain clean up a dysfunctional labor market.

The first is that it eliminates the always problematic “duality” of the Spanish market, which lies in the differentiation between those who enjoy permanent or indefinite contracts, and those who work with a temporary contract, or all other forms of non-permanent work.

Currently, Spanish landlines charge a minimum of 20 days per year worked when they lose their job, with a maximum payment of 12 months, while temporary workers receive only 12 days (an unfair dismissal pays more, giving incentives for legal proceedings).

With the Austrian backpack, any worker would be accumulating the contributions of the company and the funds available would depend only on the total time worked. This would eliminate a difference between the groups that has been difficult to eradicate in Spain.

Read more

Furthermore, the introduction of the Austrian system would increase the mobility of the Spanish labor market. Today, a worker can choose not to change jobs because he fears losing an indefinite situation or accumulated rights to compensation.

With the proposed system, these incentives disappear and the worker would have more freedom to change jobs, looking for the job that best suits him or that is better adapted to his skills or personal situation. The accumulated money continues to belong to you even if you leave your job voluntarily, unlike the current compensation.

Spain has very low labor mobility, and this system could be the beginning of a transformation towards better employment and more productivity.

The advantages for the company

For companies, the great advantage is that they could lose the fear of hiring that compensation imposes on them. A small company, especially, may fear that it will not be able to accumulate the necessary funds for an eventual dismissal of its employees, and this fear can lead to creating only temporary jobs, or simply not creating them.

In this sense, the backpack increases business security and could lead to an increase in quality employment. The constant recourse to temporary hiring hinders the accumulation of knowledge that workers obtain with experience and that can be a key competitive advantage for companies.

To be viable and solvent, the welfare state needs many people working and paying taxes. The introduction of the Austrian backpack in Spain would increase the incentives to work that some public policies have eroded:

The worker would see that each month he works, the savings that he can have to supplement his retirement increase, if he does not spend them.

Unemployment periods could be shortened, which in Spain are longer than in most neighboring countries because there is little incentive to look for work immediately after a layoff.

A person who spends less time unemployed does not lose his job skills and, in addition, pays more taxes throughout his life, thus helping to sustain the welfare system. Both parties win.

Finally, an immense advantage of the Austrian backpack is that it involuntarily and automatically increases the savings that each person has at the time of his retirement (if he has not spent it during times of unemployment).

In a rapidly aging country, and where the current pay-as-you-go system for pensions is under the triple pressure of low birth rates, longer inactive lives and low returns on investment, capitalized savings for those who have worked for many years comes like water. of May.

If the government can resist the temptation to tax these savings, they could be of great help during the last years of life for Spaniards.

What remains to know

There are many unknowns to clarify in the design of a specific backpack for Spain:

Who will pay the monthly payments and how much will they be?

Will there still be any separate severance pay?

Who will manage the funds?

How to avoid fraud?

How is the investment guaranteed to obtain a reasonable return over time?

There will surely be some protests, perhaps related to the cost to companies (although compensation would be saved) or the fact that the backpack will be fuller for those who have received higher salaries.

But if the Spanish Government has European aid funds to launch the system – its initial cost is estimated at around nine billion euros – we would be faced with a historic opportunity to provide better incentives to work legally, reduce periods of unemployment, increase employment. mobility, improve the quality of work and equip active workers with potential savings for retirement. Everyone wins.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Gayle Allard does not receive a salary, nor does she practice consulting, nor does she own shares, nor does she receive funding from any company or organization that may benefit from this article, and she has declared no relevant links beyond the academic position cited.