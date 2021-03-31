The advantage of playing at home exists even if the stands are empty

For sports lovers, the fact of playing at home or as a visitor has always been understood as a differential element, since the support of the fans it benefited the home team and contributed to the well-known ‘field factor’.

Due to the social distancing measures caused by the pandemic, the fields are empty. However, this unfortunate circumstance has served to carry out studies and verifications that otherwise would have been unimaginable.

A team of researchers from two German universities has succeeded in showing that, without spectators and without the support of the fans, local teams continue to maintain a statistical advantage over visiting teams, as reflected in a study published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Teams continue to be significantly more successful in home matches than away matches, according to statistical data from almost 40,000 football matches (36,882 with an audience and 1,006 without)

“Researchers have been trying for decades to identify the reasons for the phenomenon of local advantage and, given this exceptional opportunity to learn more about it, we could not stop doing this study,” he explains to SINC. Fabian Wunderlich, author of the study and researcher at the German Higher School of Sports.

To achieve their results, Wunderlich and his colleagues carried out a statistical comparison of almost 40,000 football matches (36,882 with an audience and 1,006 without an audience) from ten professional European leagues, including those of Spain, England, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Turkey. Also, another 5,624 matches without an amateur football audience were included. In addition, other important leagues were excluded, such as the French or the Belgian, where last season ended prematurely.

Four variables to consider

Next, they collected four types of data to measure and quantify the teams’ advantage. First of all, decisions arbitration in each game, such as the number of fouls, yellow and red cards, since they can be understood “as a reflection of the behavior and a possible bias of the referee induced by the spectators”, they explain in the study.

Second, the scoring chances and shots aimed at goal, “which can be considered measures of control of the game.”

Third, the experts analyzed the market expectations of sports bets for each match, they now had to take into account the absence of spectators on each field. And finally, they collected the results of each encounter.

“What we found is that the advantage of playing at home continues to exist in empty stadiums. In other words, teams continue to be significantly more successful in home matches than in away matches, ”says the author.

As the expert explains, home advantage it has decreased slightly in the absence of spectators, “although this effect is quite small and not statistically significant.”

Therefore, although the absence of spectators slightly changes the results, the study shows that the advantage of playing at home is mainly due to reasons not attributable to the presence of spectators.

Influence on the referee

The difference in disciplinary sanctions disappears or is even slightly reversed when the crowd is absent

Fabian Wunderlich (DSHS)

Where they have found notable differences is in the behavior of the referees. Visiting teams typically faced higher penalties in the form of fouls, yellow cards and red cards. However, and without spectators, the so-called arbitration bias disappeared.

“The difference in disciplinary sanctions disappears or is even slightly reversed when the crowd is absent, supporting the idea that the presence of spectators is probably the sole or predominant reason for the biased behavior of the referees,” the study explains. . Furthermore, their results are consistent with the conclusions of another study, which suggests that referees use the noise of the crowd as a signal to assess the severity of the faults.

Although the refereeing behavior may have varied, the results of the teams have followed the same trend as when there were people in the stands. Therefore, it is worth asking what does the ‘field factor’ depend on or the advantage of the local teams over the visitors.

The reasons that could explain the still existing advantage of playing at home are familiarity with the sports facility itself or a greater hormonal reaction of the players to home games (the so-called territoriality)

Fabian Wunderlich (DSHS)

“This is the most important question. The reasons that could explain the still existing advantage of playing at home are familiarity with the sports facility itself or a greater hormonal reaction of the players to home games (the so-called territoriality). In addition, the tiredness from the trip The away team could play an important role in professional sports, but it does not explain the advantage of playing at home in amateur sports, where distances are small, “says Wunderlich.

Until the fans can return to their seats and new studies are carried out, it will not be possible to know exactly what this sports phenomenon is due to. However, the authors believe that this study it can be useful for various stakeholders, such as referees, who try to limit biased decisions, or for teams, who try to maximize their home advantage over rivals.

Reference:



Wunderlich F et al .: “How does spectator presence affect football? Home advantage remains in European top-class football matches played without spectators during the COVID-19 pandemic ”. PLoS ONE (2021)

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.