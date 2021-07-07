The advance of COVID-19 infections causes Seoul to fall 0.6%

Seoul, Jul 7 . .- The Seoul Stock Exchange fell today and its main indicator, the Kospi, fell 0.6% after South Korea reported its maximum of new daily infections of COVID-19 in what It is a year.

The South Korean benchmark Kospi lost 19.87 points to stand at 3,285.34 integers, while the Kosdaq technology index advanced 2.4 points or 0.23%, to 1,047.36 units and close at a new high historical.

The data of daily infections reported today by the South Korean authorities were decisive for the South Korean benchmark to fall.

The country registered 1,212 new infections, its maximum in 2021 and the second highest daily figure since the pandemic began, prompting local authorities to maintain the current restrictions for at least one more week and to study their hardening if the situation continues or worsens. in the next two or three days.

The benchmark asset for Kospi, tech giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.49% today, while the world’s second-largest chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.2%.

In the biopharmaceutical sector, Samsung Biologics depreciated 0.59%, while its competitor Celltrion reduced its value by 0.19%.

In contrast, the operator of the main Internet search engine in South Korea, Naver, gained 1.95%, and the operator of the largest South Korean messaging application, Kakao, advanced 2.22%.

In turn, the largest national car manufacturer in the country, Hyundai Motor, fell 1.69%.

