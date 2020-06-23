When the current situation is so pressing, it was impossible not to give radio space to everything that has happened in recent days. In our last Podcast of Puntodebreak, we analyze above all what has happened regarding Adria Tour. The dangerous rules put in place by the event organized by Novak Djokovic They have caused a wave of contagion in tennis that, in addition, makes us ask ourselves several questions about the tennis situation in the medium term.

What should they learn ATP and USTA about all this? How would they be able to handle a positive in the middle of a tournament, without currently having any protocol governing it? Within the fact that they are two totally different worlds and that what they intend to celebrate is far from the measures imposed in Belgrade and Zadar, it is an issue that we must launch and that redirects the debate towards another issue: the presence of public in tournaments like Roland Garros or Roma, who have promised to take viewers to the stands for their tournaments. Is it something viable?

Finally, we talk to Pere Riba, who already confessed to us on our website that he has decided to definitely park the racket. In this case, the Spanish tennis player and now coach of Roberto Carballés vividly recounts the extremely hard car accident that he suffered in Tallahassee that practically marked the end of his professional career, an experience that moves you and that you deserve to hear from your own voice. Also, share with us the best moments of a career in which you became # 65 of the world and who has now parked to devote full-time to training.

06/22/2020 12:06

The former number 65 in the ATP ranking confirms his retirement from tennis at the age of 32 after having suffered a spectacular traffic accident. “My body is no longer the same.”

Keep reading

So, we fused the news with one of those interviews that make you reflect on the fate of the best players in the world. It is a radio program made by and for you. An hour of pure tennis. To enjoy!