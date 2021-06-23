The adoption of Bitcoin is growing in Latin America.Why is this phenomenon due?

Latin American countries have been enacting or even signaling their interest in Bitcoin for the past few weeks.

Both El Salvador and Paraguay have signaled their intentions in favor of Bitcoin. The first has not even pointed them out, but has put them into practice.

However, this is not the end of the story. Other Latin American countries have similar intentions, including Brazil, Panama, Mexico, and Argentina.

El Salvador adopts Bitcoin

The President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, during the Bitcoin 2021 conference, did something unexpected. In a prerecorded video, he announced that he would present a bill to Congress. Their goal was to formally adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

Soon after, he added that he intended to make his country a haven for bitcoiners.

According to his bill, BTC would not be subject to capital gains tax. What’s more, those who invest their currencies in El Salvador would have the right to immediate permanent residence.

The plan was quickly implemented. Just a few days later, El Salvador became the first country to officially accept BTC as legal tender.

El Salvador Bitcoin

Other countries in the region decided to follow suit. Among them were some equally poor economies in Brazil, Panama, Mexico, and Argentina.

Therefore, let us consider why Latin American countries have a completely different stance than, for example, the Chinese government or representatives of the Dutch authorities.

Printing the dollar does not help the poorest countries

One of the reasons for El Salvador’s pro-bitcoin stance is the United States Federal Reserve. The Fed has been heating up dollar printers since last year. According to Forbes:

“The Federal Reserve has dramatically expanded the supply of US dollars in circulation, as measured by the M2 money stock, from $ 15.35 trillion in February 2020 to $ 20.26 trillion in May 2021. That’s an increase. 32%, unprecedented in modern US history in peacetime. “

Read more

Money printing has helped mitigate the economic impact, unfortunately only in the US. Countries like El Salvador have started to lose purchasing power due to inflation in the United States.

So far, the Fed has shown no signs of easing its policy. On the contrary, it continues to announce new and greater stimulus measures.

Bukele, through formal approval, hopes to stabilize the Salvadoran economy. In his opinion, in such circumstances, it is necessary to allow a private digital currency to circulate, independent of the control of the central bank.

Top 10 influential players in the Spanish-speaking crypto ecosystem 2020

However, the main motive of the Salvadoran president is to improve economic well-being and financial inclusion in a country where 70% of the population does not have access to banking or loan services.

About 20% of El Salvador’s GDP comes from money sent through remittances by migrants. This causes additional difficulties with international transfer fees and inefficiencies in the system. Sometimes sending these funds can take several days.

Latin America has the highest number of cryptocurrency users

Statista published a study in June 2019 that showed the number of global cryptocurrency users.

Interestingly, some of the more “developed” countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and France, were at the bottom of the list.

It is Latin America with the largest number of cryptocurrency users in the world. The top ten countries for crypto adoption include Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, and Chile.

Statista ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9PDUd0l6dMyrLUVOxEEPyQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgzNi43Nzk0NjMyNDM4NzQ-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/5VKPJl47d5viFsbv6UvP4Q–~B/aD03NDc7dz04NTc7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/c9b54ae7320c20416a0cc8a0bb5b1f99″/> Statista ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/9PDUd0l6dMyrLUVOxEEPyQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgzNi43Nzk0NjMyNDM4NzQ-/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/5VKPJl47d5viFsbv6UvP4Q–~B/aD03NDc7dz04NTc7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/c9b54ae7320c20416a0cc8a0bb5b1f99″ class=”caas-img”/>

Another survey by Morning Consult found that up to 21% of Latinos know “a lot about Bitcoin.” Interestingly, this survey was conducted in 2014, which is considered early for bitcoin interest and adoption.

Taking all of this into account, the question arises: Why does Latin America have the largest number of users, and why are countries in the region pushing for widespread bitcoin adoption?

Why are LatAm countries betting on adopting cryptocurrencies?

1) Economic and financial instability

People in Latin America they tend to use cryptocurrencies to protect their wealth.

Many countries in this region of the world are experiencing economic problems. Their inflation rates skyrocket at a parabolic rate, making citizens’ wealth worth less and less.

Rising inflation and a lack of faith in government are causing these countries to turn to digital assets. Storing money on a blockchain helps people keep their money’s value.

Regardless of the performance of a country’s economy, storing value in something that is not established within a country’s borders allows people to feel much more secure.

Despite the inherent risks and volatility of cryptocurrencies, it is still a better option than holding on to devalued national currencies that are sometimes more profitable to ‘burn in the oven’ than to use on a daily basis.

Latin America

2) An unbanked population

According to the World Bank, at least 50% of the Latin American population does not have access to banking. This leaves many people with no way to protect their money, other than to keep it “under the mattress.”

Also, only 113 million people have access to payment cards. On the other hand, Statista reports that 387.2 million people have an Internet connection.

So it seems that people have more access to the Internet than to a bank account. This is the reason why people are interested in cryptocurrencies. It is simply an easier option for them.

3) Bitcoin remittances

Due to difficult economic conditions and authoritarian regimes in many countries, people are starting to migrate.

They leave their families and go to work in other countries with a stronger currency. This creates another problem. They have to send the money they earn to support their relatives.

Remittance services are often very expensive and are subject to high fees. What’s more, if the system is inefficient, it can even take days to send money.

The image has an empty ALT attribute; its file name is BIC_feature_crypto_remittance.jpg

This is where cryptocurrencies come in. Digital assets allow fast and secure transactions.

That is why many people in Latin America send funds to family or friends in other countries through Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, or simply through blockchain technology.

An example of this is the relationship between Venezuela and Colombia. Due to the economic difficulties and the authoritarian regime of Venezuela, Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled to neighboring Colombia.

However, some still stay in Venezuela. Those who manage to escape often send money to their families using cryptocurrencies.

Even special companies have been created to facilitate this process. For example, Colombian startup Valiu has created a blockchain-powered remittance system in which it takes less than an hour to send money to Venezuela.

4) A younger population

According to Ana González Barrera of the Pew Research Center, Latin Americans use the most cryptocurrencies because the population there is mainly made up of young people:

“Hispanics tend to have a greater participation in the use of technology, especially mobile technology. This is because Hispanics are younger than other groups. That is why they are more likely to use technology ”.

Discussion on Bitcoin adoption

The growing interest in cryptocurrencies by Latin American governments should not be ignored. However, so far only El Salvador and Paraguay have taken steps to enact legislation.

It remains to be seen whether the rest will follow suit or continue to face resistance and obstacles in moving cryptocurrencies to legal tender.

The post The adoption of Bitcoin grows in Latin America.Why is this phenomenon due? was first seen on BeInCrypto.