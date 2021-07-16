The administrator appointed by Ayuso slams the management of Telemadrid and Onda Madrid

Ayuso (Photo: NurPhoto via .)

The provisional administrator of Telemadrid, José Antonio Sánchez, has dismissed this Friday the management team of regional television and public radio, including the general director of Onda Madrid, Ángel Rubio, or the news director of Telemadrid, Jon Ariztimuño.

Telemadrid sources have confirmed to Efe that the dismissals have been received this morning.

However, the so far general director of Telemadrid, José Pablo López, was already dismissed this past Wednesday afternoon, after the Governing Council in which Sánchez was appointed provisional administrator.

Along with Rubio and Ariztimuño, the assistant to the news director, Jaime García Treceño; the general director of Contents, Paco Díaz Ujados; the director of the website, Juan Varela; the director of New formats, Juan Adrián; the Director of Communication and Marketing, Daniel Forcada.

The new administrator was appointed last Wednesday

The Ayuso Government appointed José Antonio Sánchez as provisional administrator of the regional public television this past Wednesday a week after the plenary session of the Assembly approved the modification of the law that regulates Telemadrid, promoted by the PP and which went ahead thanks to the abstention of Vox.

Vox, during the inauguration debate of Ayuso, had demanded the closure of public radio and television, and precisely the first legislative initiative that the PP has registered in this new legislature has been the reform of the Telemadrid law of 2015, which has also been processed by the single reading procedure, which shortens the deadlines, eliminates the debate in committee and the possibility of presenting amendments by the parliamentary groups.

Ayuso, in Telemadrid (Photo: Europa Press News via .)

The most outstanding aspect of the reform is the way in which the direction of the radio and television is chosen, so that the general director goes on to have a four-year non-renewable term – instead of the previous six -, a change applicable to the director current general according to a transitory provision, since the mandate of José Pablo López began in 2017.

Read more

During López’s term, the regional public channel has recovered the audience data from a decade ago and closed the past year 2020 with a surplus in its accounts of 4.61 million euros, but the clashes between the Government of Díaz Ayuso and the address have been frequent.

The ceased management managed to recover audiences from a decade ago

The lack of dialogue and the disagreements go back to the beginning of the previous legislature, when Ayuso stated in an interview that she was “the only regional president and of the Government of Spain that has a television that is critical of her.”

The Telemadrid management even denounced “a discrediting campaign” undertaken from “various sectors”, while from Puerta del Sol they have repeatedly complained about the treatment received by the public media.

The latest clash occurred due to the inauguration of Ayuso as Madrid president in the Royal Post Office on June 19, when Telemadrid’s services were dispensed with for the production and implementation of the institutional signal, as happened with the acts of Dos de Mayo, which led to criticism from the chain’s Board of Directors.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost

