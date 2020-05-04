The Public Administration offices will open to the public from May 25, with prior appointment and capacity limitation after an agreement between the Government and the Civil Service unions.

This is how it appears in the agreement signed this Monday, which includes the organizational measures to gradual reinstatement of public employees and its adaptation with security measures, prioritizing teleworking.

Specifically, the agreement signed between the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Carolina Darias, and the unions in the public area, seek to advance through the different phases of de-escalation determined by the Government, in a “gradual and safe” manner for the reincorporation of public employees.

Phase II of de-escalation

The administration offices will be open to the public from May 25 to May, coinciding with the II Phase II ’of de-escalation, by appointment and limitation of capacity, and the offices may be open until 9:00 p.m.

Telework priority

The agreement includes a progressive reinstatement of workers, giving priority to telework, avoiding the incorporation of people with temporary disability leave, with symptoms or in contact with infected relatives, as well as with chronic diseases declared vulnerable by the Ministry of Health and the people in their charge minors or dependents.

The reincorporation will go parallel to the progressive start of the activity and they will go to the work centers the “essential” people that they provide services in the different production and economic sectors that are progressing towards the new normal situation.

Selective tests

Regarding the selective processes, the document indicates that from the moment the suspension of the administrative deadlines declared by Royal Decree 463/2020, of March 14, ends, The calls for selection processes may be processed on an ordinary basis.

Of course, the convening body of each ongoing selection process must postpone the celebration of face-to-face selective tests for mass attendance for the essential time, in accordance with the recommendations established by the health authorities, guaranteeing in any case the continuity of the processes.

Those selective processes related to the measures adopted for the containment of the Covid-19, which may be held by telematic means and those who are in the competition phase or whose selective system is the competition.

Videoconference meetings

In general, work meetings will be held through audio conference or video conference avoiding as much as possible face-to-face meetings or involving trips to another location. Thus, or it will be possible to attend meetings that are held in territorial units other than the one in which the workplace is located, except for exceptional and justified causes, in accordance with the criteria established by the Ministry of Health depending on each phase.

In turn, all those will be suspended business trips that can be resolved by call or videoconference, nor will travel to different territorial units be allowed, except for exceptional and justified causes.

Finally, the units responsible for the organization of courses and training activities They will carry out, as a priority, their activity through telematic means, with the aim of minimizing possible health risks, respecting in any case the terms determined by the health authorities.