The Adeslas Padel Team, to the assault of the world number 1

03/31/2021 at 7:50 PM CEST

The Adeslas Padel Team presented its new team today for the 2021 season of the World Padel Tour, introducing the pairs formed by Fernando Belasteguín and Sanyo Gutiérrez; and Alejandra Salazar and Gemma Triay.

The event, led by the Deputy General Commercial Director of SegurCaixa Adeslas, Carlos Hernandez, kicked off an exciting season that kicks off next week with the Adeslas Open in Madrid, to be held at the WiZink Center in the capital.

Hernández opened the event highlighting that “It is a pride to start the season of a World Padel Tour circuit with Adeslas Padel Team as competitive and dedicated as this & rdquor;.

With the World Padel Tour course just around the corner, the new couples made clear the enthusiasm of the challenge of being part of the Adeslas team. The most experienced ambassador and 16 times number 1 in the world, Fernando Belasteguín, wanted to emphasize the importance of commitment in his career: “If I did not give everything every day, I would feel that I am disrespecting the sport. I always say it, my family is my greatest inspiration and energy to continue to the fullest always & rdquor ;.

By his side, Sanyo gutierrez He took advantage of his introduction to the team to ensure that “it is a great opportunity and being with Bela is exciting. We are a great couple and we can do great things & rdquor ;.

Adeslas returns to bet heavily on women’s paddle tennis, with one of the couples called to be in all pools. In this way, Alejandra Salazar He underlined “the illusion of facing this season with Gemma. I think we opted for everything and that is very important & rdquor ;.

Alejandra Salazar’s new partner and world number 1 during the 2020 season, Gemma Triay, emphasized that they have had “a very good preseason and we want to compete. There are new couples and the circuit will be difficult, but we are going for it all.”

With the welcome to the new competitive year, Adeslas celebrates 6 years together with World Padel Tour, a period during which the sport has grown in followers and athletes, being a reference in Spain and internationally.