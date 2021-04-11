The adaptation of the Soviet Union

The Soviet Union adapted ‘The Lord of the rings’30 years ago, and we can finally see the result (in Russian, of course). Everything we know about the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series on Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Lord of the rings‘became a worldwide phenomenon with the film adaptation led by Peter jackson in the early 2000s, but few know that, a decade earlier, another version of the history of JRR Tolkien I had already seen the light. And it was in the Soviet Union. This has been reported in The Guardian, echoing the discovery of this film, now available on YouTube, which adapts the first novel of the trilogy, ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’, under the title ‘Khraniteli‘.

“The low-budget film looks like something out of another era: the costumes and sets are rudimentary, the special effects are ridiculous and many of the scenes look more like a stage production than a feature film,” he writes Andrew Roth in the British newspaper, where he says that the film was broadcast on television only once in 1991 before disappearing in the archives of Leningrad Television. Now, thirty years later, the successor of the Russian network, 5TV, has uploaded the film to its YouTube channel, where in just a few days already accumulates more than a million views.

As The Guardian notes, “the Soviet version includes some elements of the plot that were left out” from Peter Jackson’s film, “including an appearance by the character Tom bombadil, a forest dweller removed from the English version because he was too wordy and couldn’t move the plot forward. “Whatever the differences, this version of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is now available for your enjoyment (or surprise) from the fans, and there is no waste.

