The history of Gone Girl captivated audiences and critics alike in 2014, unanimously convincing both sides, as indicated by the matched 87% percentages on RottenTomatoes. Something that does not usually happen often. That plot directed by David Fincher who dedicates her first act to telling us about the disappearance of the adorable Amy (Rosamund Pike) and sowing the shadow of guilt on her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) was an international box office success.

They were an attractive couple. They are always attractive couples and that’s why they end up on television. We don’t usually see incredibly ugly people who have disappeared become a sensation. ” said to EW when asked about the possible inspiration behind the book. “data-reactid =” 36 “> The family, neighbors and more than 1,500 volunteers organized vigils and searches around the area, offering a reward that went from $ 250,000 to $ 500,000 in exchange of information that would lead to Laci’s safe return, and given the notoriety of the case, it quickly took center stage on national television. Or, according to the opinion of Gillian Flynn, the case captivated the media focus because they were a beautiful couple, one of the details who caught the writer’s attention when writing the novel. “They were an attractive couple. They are always attractive couples and that is why they end up on television. We do not usually see incredibly ugly people who have disappeared become a sensation,” he told EW when They asked him about the possible inspiration behind the book.

Out of nowhere a masseuse named Amber Frey appeared and revealed that she had been having an affair with Scott for a month. The alarms sounded to investigators who discovered that the man had taken out life insurance for his wife after becoming pregnant valued at $ 250,000 and that he had already sold the woman’s car during the search and that it was even rumored that he wanted to put the house in sale. When his wife was allegedly only missing. I could go back. He could be alive.

Just as Nick Dunne interviews an acclaimed reporter with the intention of removing the suspect tag in front of the public eye, Scott Peterson did the same for Diane Sawyer. While Nick manages to succeed in fiction using the interview to communicate with his wife, Peterson smiled at various moments, including when he talks about the possibility that his wife has been murdered (in the 1:00 minute), or arouses more suspicion by ensure that his wife knew he had a mistress and did not discuss or have problems with it (4:40).

ABC News He assured that there was nylon tape around the neck and a cut on the body. A day later a passerby spotted the body of a pregnant woman a mile from where the baby had been discovered. The description is terrible. She had been decapitated, her limbs and torso organs missing. Autopsies were not clear in determining what happened, but the baby died in the womb; and both bodies were found near where Scott Peterson said he had gone fishing. “data-reactid =” 41 “> It was only in April 2003, four months later, that a couple walking their dog found the baby’s body in a swampy area of ​​San Francisco Bay, still with the umbilical cord. While the autopsy was kept secret, ABC News claimed there was nylon tape around the neck and a cut to the body. A day later a passerby spotted the body of a pregnant woman a mile from where the baby had been discovered. The description is appalling. She had been decapitated, missing limbs and torso organs. Autopsies were unclear in determining what happened, but the baby did indeed die in the womb, and both bodies were found near where Scott Peterson said he had gone fishing.

They still did not have the DNA results to corroborate that it was Laci and her baby when the police decided to arrest Scott fearing that he would try to flee to Mexico. By then his hair color had changed, he had grown a beard and moved to San Diego near his parents. In her car were four phones, several credit cards, a camping gear, a map of her lover’s house, a change of clothes, 200 sleeping pills, viagra, a double-edged dagger and her brother’s driving license. . What he intended to do with it was never known.

At the trial, which lasted five months, his lawyers tried to defend him by saying that there was no direct evidence to incriminate him, and even suggested that a member of a satanic cult had murdered the wife. But he was eventually sentenced for first-degree murder for Laci’s death, and second-degree for the baby. He is currently on death row although he maintains his innocence.

IS. “data-reactid =” 44 “> Although in Perdida, the case takes completely different paths, we can detect similarities in that suspicious figure that the film and the novel create of Nick Dunne at first by emphasizing his reluctance and apparent disinterest that makes him suspicious. And although Gillian Flynn officially referred to the case as a possible influence of her vision since she wanted to write about the marriage but also about the position and performance of the press in media cases, -that is, it is not a literal adaptation of the Peterson case (despite the similarities) – it was David Fincher who was more specific. “Ben Affleck is more like Scott Peterson than Ben Affleck,” the filmmaker told ES.