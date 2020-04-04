Halle began her modeling career and was crowned Miss Ohio over 30 years ago.

Catwoman or Catwoman is one of the most popular DC characters, the emblematic villain has been characterized by her sensuality and mischief when interacting with Batman, this has earned her a large number of fans.

This is why each time it is announced that a new actress will play the character, everyone turns to see who it is, since there have been actresses who do not do much honor to the character. And so that you remember them we leave you a list of them.

1. Julie Newman

It was the first Catwoman who played the character in the original Batman series. In the 60s she used exaggerated makeup and dressed very sensual according to the fashion of that time.

2. Lee Meriweather

With a more innocent look, she was featured in the first superhero movie and acted alongside Adam West.

3. Eartha Kitt

The first African American Catwoman, was a key actress in the adaptation of the character as she added a ponytail that gave a fresh look to the new version.

4. Michelle Pfeiffer

For the version of Tim Burton From the 90s, Pfeiffer took a much more sensual spin on the character by wearing an all-leather outfit. It is one of the most loved by fans.

5. Halle Berry

One of the most controversial because it was one of the biggest failures in the comics. Halle Berry He wore a different appearance from the previous ones and the way his story unfolded did not convince many.

6. Anne Hathaway

The actress worked on the latest film in the Christopher Nolan trilogy. She was applauded by fans who they were delighted with his interpretation Well, he wasn’t overly sexy.

7. Zoe Kravitz

The actress Zoë Kravitz It is the last one that has been chosen to give life to the film directed by Marr Reeves. Many believe that it will do an excellent job.

