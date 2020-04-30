On the day of her 72nd birthday the actress died Susana Ortiz, as reported from the social networks of the Argentine Association of Actors. Mom of also actor Alejo Ortiz, It became known for its number of performances on stage and on television.

“We regret the death of actress Susana Ortiz, with an extensive and prestigious career in film, theater and television. In 2009, the Argentine Actors Association and the Senate of the Nation distinguished her with the Podestá Award for Honorable Career ”They fired her from the Actors Twitter account.

Hours before his departure, her son Alejo had shared a post with a photo of her to greet her for her birthday and to tell that for a long time I was not having a good time. In his text, somehow he says goodbye: “Today is Susana Ortiz’s birthday, I don’t know if she is happy or not. She has been hospitalized for 3 and a half months, perhaps she could have suffered less had it not been for the irresponsibility of some doctors and some people of our blessed Social Work ”.

“She is finally cared for at the end of her life, calm, and if we can all wish her all for her birthday, it is that: that she leave in peace and calm. Happy 72 mom. I love you “, The actor closed and immediately the photo was filled with comments of support for the artist and her family.

He studied architecture for two years until he realized that his future was on the tables. Formed in the National Conservatory of Dramatic Art, participated in works such as La Piaf; Stéfano; Made in Lanús; The death of a traveler; Panorama from the bridge; Antígona Vélez; Almanac box; Bernarda Alba’s house; The crazy seven.

On television, he gained great notoriety among children’s audiences by playing Matilda, the bad guard of the Rincón de Luz home in Little ones between 1995 and 1996. Then shared cast with her son in Summer of ’98 and he was in Rebelde Way, Provocame, Women Assassins, Botineras and Heirs of a revenge.

Previously she was part of successful cycles such as Una voz en el telefono, Mía solo Mía, Grande Pá, Every day the same story, Compromiso, La cuñada, Socorro fifth year, Those who say they love each other, The comedies of Darío Vittori, Alta comedy.

Although he had fewer participations, he also made films and acted in films such as Pinocchio, Incorregibles, The Song of Buenos Aires and The World We Invent.