The actress Carmen Aub does not hide or make up the scar that remained after removing her breast implants

Carmen Aub is in Mexico recording the soap opera “Relatives to the Force”. In this production he shares credits with Guy Ecker and Bárbara del Regil. The story is the new project with which Aub returns to the Telemundo screens, since his last job with the network was “El Señor de los Cielos”, where he gave life to Rutila Casillas.

During the recordings, the young soap opera protagonist has been able to share some images on her Instagram stories. It was there that she could be seen in character, and it showed how proud she is to have decided to remove her breast implants. Especially since in the photo you can see the scar in question.

In the image he left the following message: “Today is exactly 6 months after my explant. Today is my first confrontation on camera with a scar and I am not going to put makeup on her“He wrote on his Instagram stories.”

The scar in question can be seen in the actress’s following Instagram post, and it’s just below her left breast. In this post Aub wrote: “Have you tried to change the narratives of what you don’t like? Many times the frustrations come from not seeing beyond what “should be logical” or “fair” for us. Try to modify the narrative, contextualize and observe the other side, the one that is impossible for you to see, loses control towards you and others! Just accept and I KNOW ”.

It is interesting to see that his character in the soap opera “Relatives to the Force” seem to have appreciation for lace tops. Since this type of wardrobe is not the first one he shares on Instagram, now that he is recording history in Mexico.

Here he can be seen with one in blue, although this looks more like a bodysuit.

Suzy Cortez’s bikini peels off while dancing and jumping

Scott Disick does not stop being jealous of Kourtney Kardashian, he does not like to see her flirt with other men