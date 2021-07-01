The actress Allison Mack sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the sex sect NXIVM – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

The American actress Allison Mack, known for her participation in the series ‘Smallville’, was sentenced to three years in prison for being involved with the NXIVM sex sect.

The sentence was handed down in a Brooklyn federal court overseen by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis. The sentence is far less than the 14-year minimum that prosecutors were seeking. Mack will be required to appear to serve his sentence at the end of September, in addition to paying a $ 20,000 fine.

Mack, known for her role as Chloe Sullivan, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to handling the recruitment of women into the organization by leading a division called DOS, a Latin acronym that translates to teacher of the obedient companions.

Through the DOS group, dependent on NXIVM and led by Mack, it recruited women who were later turned into sex and labor slaves of the cult leader, Keith Raniere, sentenced to 120 years in prison for sex trafficking, organized crime and other crimes. .

