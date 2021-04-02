The actress Alicia Borrachero tells what happened to her in Madrid with two boys without a mask

Actress Alicia Borrachero. (Photo: Lalo Alvarez / GTRES)

The actress Alicia Borrachero, popular for her roles in numerous series such as Hospital Central or Periodistas, has told on Twitter the unfortunate scene that has lived in Madrid after recriminating two young people who did not wear a mask as the regulations indicate.

According to the actress’s account, everything happened on Barquillo Street, located in the Chueca neighborhood of the capital. “Two young people are walking down the street. Sunglasses, skinny chino, striped shirt. They do NOT wear a mask ”, begins by recounting Borrachero.

She says that, dumbfounded, she indicated that they had to wear one, like everyone else. “In response … contempt in French,” he laments.

The images of young foreigners, especially French, partying in the capital have generated a heated debate in recent days.

To say that Madrid is only attractive because of drunkenness is to attack the image of Madrid more than myself ”, Ayuso assured in this regard before adding that“ everyone who comes to visit us comes to visit museums, to visit shops and to visit , sometimes, the bars ”.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has invited the spokesperson for Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, to “be brave” and say “to the face” of bars and clubs that want to close them because “there are a few “establishments that have not complied with the rules while the mayor has accused him of” acting as public relations for bars.

“It seems that they are going to distribute the flyers,” Maestre snapped to Almeida, a reproach in which he has included the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The councilor asked Almeida in the plenary session of Cibeles what measures the City Council is taking to guarantee the safety of citizens “to …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.