The actors who will take over in the Crown 5 for Lady Di, the queen, Carlos and more

The fourth season ran from 1979 to 1990, so the next chapter will probably take us from the 90s to the present.

Imelda Staunton as the queen

Imelda Staunton. (Ernesto S. Ruscio / .)

Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II by Olivia Colman. Now it is the turn of Imelda Staunton, yes, the interpreter of Dolores Umbridge in Harry Potter. Imelda will play the queen in the years that follow in the series. “I loved watching The Crown from the beginning,” Staunton said in a statement. “As an actor, it was a pleasure to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am truly honored to join such an exceptional creative team and bring The Crown to completion.

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana

Elizabeth Debicki. (.)

The princess will be played by Elizabeth Debicki, replacing Emma Corrin. Maybe you recognize her from her performance in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet (2020). “The spirit of Princess Diana, her words and her actions live in the hearts of many,” Debicki said in a statement. “It is a true privilege and honor to join this masterful series, which has absolutely hooked me since the first episode.”