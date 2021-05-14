The actors of ‘La casa de papel’ pose together in the last days of filming

It is not new. The pandemic has delayed several of the shootings scheduled for this 2021 and ‘La casa de papel’ was not going to be an exception. Nevertheless, the filming of the fifth part of the series is in its last days and the actors have celebrated it with this “photo finish”.

Pictured, from left to right, Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Luka Peros (Marseille), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Darko Peric (Helsinki) and Patrick Criado , one of the new faces of the cast. The creator of the series, Álex Pina, promises that the 10 episodes that will make up the fifth part of ‘La casa de papel’ will reach its most “extreme and wild” levels. The producer, Jesús Comenar, also wanted to portray the emotional end of filming through social networks.

What can we expect?

Patrick Raised will join the Professor’s team again, as will Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who is expected to have a villain role. These will be added to the regulars of other seasons, such as Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo) or Álvaro Morte.

They did not want to reveal much information about the plot, but these were the Pina’s words about the fifth installment: “We have spent almost a year thinking about how to destroy the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to reach irreversible situations for many characters. The war reaches its most extreme and savage heights, but it is also the most epic and exciting season“.

The season is expected to premiere in summer, although they are still all speculation.