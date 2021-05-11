The actors of ‘High School Musical: The musical: The series’ made bets with the musical of the second season

We went back to East High School. Yes, to ‘High School Musical’. But not the one in the ‘High School Musical’ universe but the one that served as the setting for the filming of ‘High School Musical’. But yes, this is also a Disney fiction. But no, Troy and Gabriella do not exist … It is normal to get lost first with ‘High School Musical: The musical: The series’. Even the protagonists know it. “I think there was some uneasiness when the series was announced in case people did not understand very well what it was going to be about, and the title was a bit chaotic for some people“Julia Lester admits in our interview on the occasion of the premiere of the second season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’. But she and her companions ended up receiving a lot of love and support from Disney and the fans.

Dara Renée, returning as Kourtney, came to receive the blessing of Monique Coleman, who had played Taylor in the original films. Larry Saperstein, who plays the lovable Big Red, tells us: “It’s wonderful to feel completely accepted as part of the ‘High School Musical’ family.“Although the pandemic made them live the hangover of the premiere of the series in a rather strange way, the three speak excitedly of the return to the institute and of the plots that are to come.

Although the actress who plays Ashlyn explains that the second season begins right where the first left off, after the premiere of the play. Many things happened that night, and that is why the second season is loaded with twists and turns and a lot of love. “I can’t say if it will be love with myself or with someone else, I’ll just say love is in the air” says Dara Renee about Kourtney. Larry Saperstein adds: “In season 2 all the characters grow and change in some way, we will get to see what makes them happy and what they are passionate about, and it is natural that everyone begins to find people who make them happy and with those who want to be“For Ashlyn and Big Red, who had their first kiss at the end of the first season, many new things await them in their lives:” They are going to learn a lot about themselves, “says the actor.

‘High School Musical 2’? We can do better

On the musical side, Dara Renee reveals that the team made bets to try to guess which musical they would do in the second season, and although there are those who voted for the logic ‘High School Musical 2’, other ideas appeared, from ‘Camp Rock’ to ‘Into the Woods’. But Renee voted for ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and she was right. “As much as I love the music from ‘High School Musical,’ I think the music from ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is twice as iconic,” admits Sapertstein. And while that choice comes with a logical pressure (it is still one of Disney’s greatest classics), Julia Lester believes they will be up to the task: “I think our series is so different and unique that anything like that is more exhilarating than challenging.“.

The second season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ premieres on Disney + Friday May 14.