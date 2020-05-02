The solidarity actions of the main artists and actors from around the world continue to arrive. The last to do so have been the protagonists of the famous and successful series Friends. Specifically, Jennifer Aniston has been in charge of communicating the decision they have made to combat COVID-19.

The winners will be able to attend with five friends

Waiting for the famous Friends special to be broadcast, where all of them will live an emotional reunion where they will recall the most curious anecdotes of the series, these six actors have decided to promote a fundraiser in which a draw will be held for the winner can meet them in person.

See this post on Instagram #ALLINCHALLENGE A post shared by Friends (@friends) on Apr 21, 2020 at 2:32 PDT

In fact, This act will take place at the meeting of the six protagonists that will be broadcast on HBO Max in the coming weeks., as soon as the coronavirus allows to return to the filming. The news has not left anyone indifferent, much less the millions of followers that accumulates worldwide Friends.

“We invite you and five of your friends to join us six in Study 24“Jennifer Aniston began explaining on her social networks. “They will be able to be our guests to the recording of our HBO Max meeting, in which we will remember the ‘show’, we will celebrate how much fun we had … And they will also have the complete ‘Friends VIP’ experience of the Warner Bros studio tour”, he pointed.

They will meet the actors and can have a coffee

In addition to meeting the Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow or Jennifer Aniston, these winners will also be able to have a coffee on the famous ‘Central Perk’ filming set, emulating one of the thousands of scenes recorded by the protagonists in this corner.

This fundraiser has been known to It is part of the ‘All in Challenge’ campaign, in which several of the main North American personalities with the same idea also participate. In recent days it was known that actors such as Robert De Niro or Leonardo DiCaprio have raffled a participation in the filming of the next Martin Scorsese film. All the funds raised will go to organizations such as the World Central Kitchen, led by the Spanish chef José Andrés.