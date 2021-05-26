The actor who would have played Batman would have failed Ben Affleck

Zack Snyder from the beginning was clear that his Batman had to be Ben Affleck, but he also handled several options in case he did not end up signing him.

Director Zack snyder started the DCEU with the movie The Man of Steel (2013), to interpret Superman hired Henry cavill, then they announced that they would do Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and I needed a new Dark Knight that was up to the task. That’s why he signed Ben affleck, an actor who already knew what superhero cinema was because in 2003 he starred Daredevil.

In a recent interview, Zack snyder admitted that the Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts it was his choice for Batman, Yes Ben affleck gave up the role:

“I’ve been talking to him a lot about it.” Snyder reveals. “He never wore the suit, but I did a lot of mock-ups of it, because Ben was undecided. And I don’t blame him. Everyone should think twice when they ask you: Do you want to play Batman? “

Who is Matthias Schoenaerts?

The most important role you’ve ever played Matthias Schoenaerts is that of “Booker”, a member of Charlize Theron’s team of immortal warriors in The old guard (2020) from Netflix. He also played the Soviet commander in Jennifer Lawrence’s spy drama. Red sparrow (2018) and has starred in award-winning films such as Of rust and bone (2012) and The danish girl (2015). So if I had gotten the role of Batman on that occasion, it would have meant an exaggerated leap in his film career, the funny thing is that he is 5 years younger than Ben affleck, so the approach of the character should be somewhat different.

Now they are shooting the movie The Flash where Ben aflleck will play again Batman / Bruce Wayne, although we do not know if it will be the last. In addition, there is another reboot starring Robert Pattinson that we will see in 2022.

