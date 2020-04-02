The pornographic actor Nacho Vidal is determined to set a further milestone in his extensive career by participating in the upcoming Dakar rally. The Catalan is raising funds to participate in the race within the SSV car category, a type of car that is similar to a kart, but on the sand.

The famous adult film actor has been trying himself in Morocco and He was scheduled to participate in the Merzouga Rally before the coronavirus outbreak halted world sport. Nacho Vidal plans to participate in the toughest rally in the world accompanied by his friend Nacho Sanchís.

Driving an SSV vehicle does not take excessive experience, but Yes a powerful physical resistance since it is a vehicle that absorbs obstacles very easily. Currently in this category more than 40 vehicles compete with four different brands and it is characterized by being a much more economical modality than the buggies that, for example, Carlos Sainz pilots.

What seems evident is that Nacho Vidal will have to put his customs aside a bit if he ventures to participate in the Dakar rally. This event has been held since this year in Saudi Arabia, one of the most hermetic countries in the world and where, of course, the main profession of the well-known actor is not well regarded.