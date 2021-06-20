The actor behind the Red Guardian wants to explore his past with Captain America

The imminent premiere of the film “Black Widow” will bring the Red Guardian / Red Guardian / Alexi Shostakov debut, a character who keeps a close bond with Captain America, since she is still the Russian response to the creation of the Sentinel of Freedom by the United States government.

Natasha Romanoff’s movie we know will cover different moments in time. Thus, for example, we will minimally see the childhood of Natasha Romanoff as a girl with Alexei and Melina as her false parents, to show how, for reasons that we do not yet know, they must separate. Then we will see the events of the film, so that Natasha is reunited with those who served as her parents, even if they were a cover. A different adaptation to the comics, where Red Guardian was Natasha’s husband.

This version of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes for an extended period of time where we don’t really know what happened to Alexei. More than two decades that we will not see in the cinema.

The actor David harbor, during the promotional press conference for “Black Widow”, he alluded to these years that we have not seen of his character, to express their interest is to explore them in some way in the future of the MCU.

The funny thing about Alexei is that he has that 25-year void that we don’t know about (in the movie). We see it in Ohio and in prison. And even before prison, there was a time when he was the Red Guardian, he had to put the suit back on. There is a period of time when you have all these stories about your life. It is questionable whether they are real or not.

The actor also alluded to that “bond” that Red Guardian and Captain America have:

I think the classic Cold War thing is a really funny and funny dynamic between these two guys and the fact that they have emerged as warheads as in an arms race together. I think it’s a great concept that could be explored further.

Finally, I joke with the idea that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige found out about this proposal:

Is Kevin Feige in the room, did you hear? The actor joked.

Recently, Kevin Feige claimed that the idea of ​​exploring the past of other characters was a real possibility, so these comments from Harbor may not completely fall on deaf ears.

