The actor and director of Shang-Chi talk about what the character represents

Entertainment Weekly has dedicated a special to the actor Simu liu now that he is the protagonist of the film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. Advancing that special number that will be launched on July 16, part of the interview with the actor is launched. In these statements, still very far from the premiere of the film in September, they speak above all about the image of the character. That is to say, of his adaptation of cartoons to the cinema, especially of transferring the Asian origin that he has in comics to the live action format.

Reinvention of the character

The character adaptation has kept the name and concept, but everything else has been reinvented. Director Destin Daniel Cretton and screenwriter David Callaham (“Wonder Woman 1984”) reviewed some of the most problematic and controversial origins for their origin in the 70s.

In the magazine they explain that Shang-Chi is the son of Wenwu (played by actor Tony Leung), who has ties to the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings. (Marvel loyalists will recognize the Ten Rings as the organization responsible for Tony Stark’s kidnapping early on in Iron Man.) Years after leaving his father’s criminal enterprise and living a relatively normal existence in San Francisco with his friends, including his best friend Katy (played by Awkwafina), Shang-Chi finds himself drawn back into the family business.

Obviously, the delicate issue of Asia is on the table, and see what the reception of this audience to the film is.

There isn’t a single Asian-American voice, ”explains actor Simu Liu. How can we create something that addresses the entire Asian diaspora? How do we do something that is exciting and entertaining, but also personal for all these people? What [Destin y yo] We got to the simple reality of putting this character on screen, at the level that Marvel does. Because when we turned on our televisions, none of us saw Asian people. And we were excited to be able to change that.

The casting of Shang-Chi

They explained in the past that they were not looking for an actor with extensive knowledge in martial arts. What’s more, Simu Liu has had to learn martial arts for the character. Cretton had the actors read a monologue from the 1997 movie “Good Will Hunting” / “The Untamed Will Hunting”:

Will’s character [Hunting] it represents this mixture of masculinity and vulnerability, ”Cretton explains, drawing a parallel between Shang-Chi and the mathematical genius played by Matt Damon. He also has a secret and a superpower that he does not quite understand and to which he has not given way.

Liu agrees with the director’s vision:

The movie is about a guy who tries his best to hide who he is. He is a genius who hides in plain clothes. Shang-Chi is also someone who puts on a kind of mask from day to day. It is about Shang-Chi learning that although there is a prescribed destiny that his father has given him, he can also carve his own path. It is quite Asian-American.

The importance of action scenes

It’s a red alert, especially for Asian American artists. It’s like, I’m not going to do that, ”Simu Liu explains. But I think we have to understand martial arts in a way that is not being lectured by a guy who has seen 50 Bruce Lee movies in a college class. And we have to discover a relationship in which we find pride in it.

