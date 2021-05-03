The activation period of Taproot and Schnorr in Bitcoin begins

Taproot began its activation route in Bitcoin with the speedy trial or rapid test phase, after the expected mining difficulty adjustment occurred at the height of block 681,408, mined in the afternoon of yesterday, Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Taproot is a Bitcoin scalability solution that integrates Schnorr cryptographic signatures, which allow a set of signatures to be summarized into one. Performing multi-signature transactions of several inputs or inputs (UTXI) in Bitcoin would be a lighter, more efficient and lower cost process.

This also brings privacy benefits, since several participants can have their inputs to create a joint transaction, identified under a unique signature of the Schnorr digital algorithm. This results in hiding how many participants a Bitcoin transaction consists of.

Taproot and crypto firms aim to improve the efficiency, cost, and privacy of Bitcoin transactions. Source: TheDigitalArtist / pixabay.com

After long discussions about the activation method to use, it was decided to implement a mechanism called Speedy trial or quick test. Thus, miners would have the opportunity to signal their approval to Taproot or abstain during each period of difficulty between the one started yesterday and the last one before August 11, 2021, the deadline.

In each difficulty period, consisting of 2,016 blocks and lasting about 2 weeks, the count is restarted. Miners must mine more than 90% of such blocks, which is equivalent to more than 1,800 blocks. If in any of these periods of difficulty 90% of the mined blocks are reached, Taproot will be blocked and its activation will begin in November of this year.

Currently, according to the website Taproot.Watch, 6 blocks have been mined in favor of Taproot, representing 2.4% of the blocks mined so far. On the other hand, 132 blocks have been mined that have not marked Taproot, which represents 7% of the total.

If the percentage of blocks with no signal reaches 10%, the activation of Taproot cannot be blocked in the current difficulty period. 1,870 blocks remain and 1,809 blocks in favor would be needed to block Taproot.

The first block that signals its approval to Taproot was number 681,458, according to Mempool.Space, mined by the mining group or pool Slush pool at 03:24 hours UTC on May 2, 2021 (around 05:00 AM in Spain and around 11:00 PM on May 1 in South America). Other mining pools that have confirmed blocks with Taproot have been Foundry USA (block 681,550) and F2Pool (681,556).

Bitcoin Core launches Taproot client

The Bitcoin Core organization published the software corresponding to this update, indicating that, if in this period of 3 months until August, the activation of Taproot is not blocked, another activation mechanism will have to be tested.

The activation mechanism (speedy trial) has been designed so that, in mid-August, it can give us the assurance that Taproot will be activated soon or, it will give us valuable information that users and developers can use to make the next attempt to activation is successful. Bitcoin Core Organization.

The new version is the client Bitcoin Core 0.21.1, which can be downloaded here. As they explain, this version had a mishap with the provider of the code certificate for Windows, as discussed on GitHub. However, from Bitcoin Core they assure that this should not represent an obstacle since it only involves an additional validation step during software installation in Windows.

Developer Wladimir van der Laan explained on the Bitcoin developer mailing list the benefits of Taproot for Bitcoin:

If Taproot is activated, these enhancements will allow users of single signatures, multi-signature scripts, and complex contracts, to execute commands that look identically the same as each other, improving the privacy and fungibility of all bitcoins. Those who transact will enjoy lower commissions and the ability to resolve multi-signature scripts and complex contracts with the same efficiency, low commission and as much anonymity as those using a single signature. Taproot and Schnorr includes efficiency improvements for full nodes such as allowing them to verify signatures in batch. Thus, these enhancements lay the foundation for future updates aimed at improving efficiency, privacy, and fungibility. Wladimir van der Laan.

Identities in Bitcoin are pseudonymous. With Taproot and Schnorr, multiple user signatures can be hidden behind a single signature when making a transaction. Source: TheDigitalArtist / pixabay.com

Alternative version of Bitcoin Core persists among minority sector of developers

In addition, Another version of Bitcoin Core released independently is available by user Bitcoin Mechanic, and also endorsed by developer Luke Dash Jr.

This alternative version consists, according to its creators, of the same Bitcoin Core, but with a different activation mechanism from Taproot, through the BIP8 and the LOT = True command.

With this version, miners can signal their approval to Taproot, but if they fail, users can trigger a soft fork (UASF) from their nodes, to reject any mined blocks that are not recognized by Taproot. In this way, the network would be forced to activate this scalability solution by October 2022.

But, as we reported in CriptoNoticias, the publication of this version was somewhat controversial and not validated by many of the developers and collaborators of the main Bitcoin Core code. In fact, in recent days, heated discussions have been held facing the speedy trial method and the BIP-8, this media reported.

While, in principle, it is not prohibitive for different developers to publish and promote the software they consider the best, this could lead to security problems or technical failures You should be aware of these before running any alternative software.